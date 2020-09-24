CHEAT SHEET
This Is a New One: Bear Breaks INTO Zoo
You’ve all read stories about animals escaping from zoos. Now, from Alaska, comes a tale of a bear that broke into the zoo. “It was kind of a bizarre incident,” zoo director Patrick Lampi said. According to the Associated Press, the wild brown bear killed a 16-year-old alpaca named Caesar—a “crowd favorite,” Lampi said—after tunneling under a fence. The bear escaped the zoo before it could be caught but made the mistake of returning to the scene of the crime, where wildlife officials were waiting and killed it. “This one just had developed some bad habits,” Lampi told the AP.