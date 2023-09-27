Bear Crashes Kid’s B-Day Dinner and Devours His Special Meal

A black bear crashed a boy’s birthday dinner in a park in Mexico and scarfed down his entire meal while he and his mother held their breath. The terrifying encounter was captured in a viral video that showed Silvia Macías and her son, Santiago, trying to stay completely calm as the bear made its way across the picnic table they were seated at in Monterrey. “Santiago is very afraid of animals… a cat or a dog, any animal scares him a lot,” Macías told the Associated Press. “That’s why I covered his eyes, because I didn’t want him to see it and scream or run. I was afraid that if he got scared or screamed, or scared the bear, the bear would react.” The bear, who seemed disinterested in the humans as it devoured french fries, enchiladas, tacos, and salsa, eventually wandered off without incident. Santiago’s birthday meal was later replaced.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10