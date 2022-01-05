This Mattress Is Strong and Sturdy But Feels Like You're Sleeping on a Cloud

When my family and I moved in with my mom to care of her last year, we hadn’t fully thought through the sleeping arrangements. With five (yes, FIVE!) additional people in the home, there simply weren’t enough bedrooms—or beds—to go around, and I got stuck with my five-year-old niece’s bed. The problem wasn’t that my feet hung off the end of the too-small bed or the fact that it was draped in unicorn sheets; the problem was that the mattress was built for a five-year-old, not a 35-year-old.

My neck hurt, my back hurt, and constant tossing and turning meant I went months on end without a good night’s sleep. Enter the Bear Hybrid Mattress. Before deciding on the hybrid mattress, I scrutinized Bear's website to determine which model would be best for me. Their firmness guide was especially helpful and, considering I’m mostly a side-sleeper, I decided that the medium-firm hybrid was the way to go. The high-density support foam meant the mattress would be long-lasting and durable and the cooling-gel foam meant I wouldn’t overheat come summertime when I’m not trying to pay for air conditioning.

Since the frame of my former children’s mattress was a garbage-quality contraption intended for a small body on a small bed, I also needed a new base so I also went with the platform bed frame. It was simple, stylish, and supposedly, it was easy to assemble. The mattress and frame actually arrived while I was out of town so I asked my brother-in-law to assemble it for me. Since I’m 99 percent sure he’ll never read this article, I can admit that, while he’s a great guy and a good dad, he’s probably the least handy person I’ve ever met in my life, and, frankly, I was half expecting to come home and find a broken frame.

Bear Hybrid Mattress Down from $1732 This 14-inch hybrid mattress is designed with temperature-regulating technology and premium foam cushioning for enhanced comfort. Buy at Bear Mattress $ 1299 Free Shipping

I didn’t. My brother-in-law told me he put the frame together in only 10 minutes (which initially worried me) but I inspected his work, was satisfied with it, and have slept on the bed for the last month without it falling apart. Woohoo! Considering the solid wood frame is made with sturdy steel interior brackets that can support up to 900 lbs., I’m also fine having the kids and dogs in the bed along with me (sometimes).

A quick note on set up: Though, technically, you can just throw down the mattress and sleep on it immediately, it’s best to let the mattress sit for 2-3 days so it can sufficiently puff out after being stuffed into the shockingly small box that it arrives in.

Considering Bear just began offering a “365 Night Risk-Free Trial” and a lifetime warranty on all their mattresses on January 1, you can sleep even easier. To top it all off, they’re also offering big discounts on the mattresses and throwing in two pillows and a sheet set until January 17, 2022. Use code “NY25” for 25% off orders of $1,700 or more and code “NY20” for 20% off orders up to $1,699. Bear also offers discounts to military, medical providers, nurses, and first responders, which is also pretty amazing.

Since setting up my new bed last month, I’ve been sleeping like a baby on the Bear Hybrid Mattress, which is now draped in these killer flannel sheets. Now, if only Bear could come up with some sort of toy- and cereal-repellant mattress protector so I could keep the bed clean.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.