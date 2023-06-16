CHEAT SHEET
Bear Mauls 66-Year-Old Arizona Man to Death as Bystanders Watch
A bear mauled and killed a man from Tucson, Arizona, in what authorities are describing as an unprovoked attack that was “predatory in nature.” The 6-to-10-year-old Black Bear attacked the victim, Steven Jackson, 66, at his campsite near Prescott, Arizona around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, AZFamily reported. Neighbors who saw Jackson fending off the attack tried to distract the bear by making noise, but to no avail. Authorities responding to the scene discovered both Jackson and the bear dead. Jackson, whose family lives in another state, was reportedly in the area to construct a cabin. His death marks the first fatal bear attack in Arizona since 2011.