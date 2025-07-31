Bear-Spray Heroine Fends Off Two Grizzlies to Rescue Injured Husband

Justin Trudeau Spotted at Katy Perry Concert After Dinner Starts Romance Rumors
DARK HORSE
Justin Trudeau was caught having the time of his life at a Katy Perry concert, just days after he and the pop star sent the rumor mill into overdrive when they were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner and drinks together at a restaurant in Canada. The former Canadian prime minister scored prime seats to see Perry on her Lifetimes Tour show in Montreal, and was seen singing along to several of her hits with his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace in tow. Although neither party has yet commented on the rumors surrounding them, their newfound friendship comes after a tough few months for the pair of them. Perry has faced relentless criticism after splitting from Orlando Bloom, a flop album, and her now-infamous trip to space earlier this year. Trudeau, meanwhile, is back on the market after separating from his wife of 18 years back in 2023 and dramatically resigning as prime minister in January, just days before Donald Trump took office, resulting in repeated public jabs from the president.