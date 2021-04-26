This Blender Is a Better Version of the NutriBullet
WILL IT BLEND?
Scouting Report: If you’re looking for an aesthetically beautiful blender that will power through anything you put in its path, this is your best bet.
The first thing I noticed about the Beast Blender is how gorgeous it is. It almost looks like a Japanese paper lantern—it’s something I don’t mind keeping on display whatsoever. I’ll admit, I never really thought about that with a blender before, but it makes sense—especially since this one kind of looks like Apple all of a sudden entered the blender game. But it’s not only beautiful, it does an excellent job with everything I put in its path, too. While it only has two speeds (pulse and blend), it also has a 1,000-watt motor, just like the finer NutriBullet models. Whether it’s tomatoes or frozen mango chunks, it gets the job done, no problem. It has internal monitors for blade speed to make adjustments in order to maintain consistent speed and torque, and the blender bottles themselves have a great grip and don’t slip even on slick countertops.
Beast Blender
All in all, I never thought I’d enjoy using a blender this much. Not only is it beautiful, it helps make mornings a breeze. There’s no extra bells and whistles. Instead, it’s a beautifully designed piece of machinery worthy of any countertop.
