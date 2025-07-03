Beatle Asked to Changed His Portrayal in Beatles Biopic
Ringo Starr, 84, said he changed his portrayal in the script for director Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles biopic. Starr said he met with the director and spent two days making line edits to more accurately portray himself, his family, and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett. Starr says that while he thought Mendes to be a “good writer” with a “great reputation,” it “had nothing to do with Maureen and I,” Starr told The New York Times. There were reportedly moments Starr would point out in the script and say, “We would never do that,” he told the Times. Mendes cooperated with Starr’s requests and the drummer says that he’s now satisfied with his depiction, though he says he has questions about how the director will be able to simultaneously direct multiple movies for the ambitious four-film project, slated to be released by April 2028. “I’ll send him peace and love,” Starr said. In Nov. 2024, the former Beatle accidentally revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he would be played in the biopic by Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, an announcement that was made officially in April. Keogan will be joined by Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.