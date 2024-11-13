Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Celebrities don’t age like the rest of us. Then you have celebs like Brad Pitt, who seems to get more attractive with age, like a fine aged gouda in a Dutch cheese cellar. Of course, Hollywood’s anti-aging secrets aren’t all that secret. For many A-listers, it’s discreet plastic surgery, fillers, and Botox all the way down. Stars may not like to talk about it, but we all know that many of them are getting a little extra help.

I don’t know if Pitt’s ever gotten aesthetic treatments, but I did test his new anti-aging skincare line, which I assume he uses. The actor is the co-founder of Beau Domaine, a unisex French anti-aging skincare brand that uses patented grape extracts to fight fine lines, discoloration and other visible signs of aging.

Ever since Beau Domaine launched in 2022, I’ve been eager to try it. A couple of months ago, I finally got my hands on it. I’ve spent the past five weeks diligently applying “Brad’s 3-Step Routine,” which consists of an anti-aging moisturizer, an anti-aging serum, and a facial cleanser. Altogether, the trio costs $528, or just $396 as a subscription. Even by luxury skincare standards, that’s Bougie with a capital “B.”

As I stare down the barrel of middle age, I was excited to put these anti-aging products to the wrinkle test. And after just 30 days, my skin noticeably improved. Unprompted, my partner recently used the word “glowing” to describe my skin. Read ahead for my full review of the luxury skincare line.

Beau Domaine “The Cream”

This anti-aging, antioxidant-rich facial cream contains grape and olive extracts, as well as Beau Domaine’s patented active ingredients GSM10 and ProGR3 (more on these compounds in a bit). The cream absorbs quickly, and I loved that the brand included a flat scoop and travel cap. The Cream is also available in a fluid formula, although I didn’t try that version.

The Cream Beau Domaine’s products come with a carved and reusable oak cap (the cream and serum also have a metal plate on the top). I loved the product design, though I wondered why the oak caps weren’t sanded or stained for a smoother feel in the hand. The cream itself is definitely heavier, making it great for dry skin, but it doesn’t leave behind an oily or sticky feeling. Buy At Beau Domaine $ 209 Buy At Blue Mercury $ 209 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Beau Domaine The Cleansing Emulsion

The emulsion is a gentle daily cleanser containing grape water, glycerin, olive oil, grape skin extract, and GSM10. I loved the fragrance of this cleanser, designed by a master perfumer. It smells like stepping into a spa, with a subtle earthy and botanical scent. It’s also free of sulfates, fully vegan, and suitable for all genders and skin types.

The Cleansing Emulsion This invigorating cleanser gives my skin a deep clean without overdrying or irritating it. Unlike other cleansers I've used in the past, my skin doesn’t feel tight or dehydrated after I towel off my face. Buy At Beau Domaine $ 77

Beau Domaine The Serum

This anti-aging antioxidant serum uses GSM10 and ProGR3 and extracts from grape skins, flowers, and vines. It’s designed to smooth and plump, and these effects were very noticeable after just two weeks.

The Serum It’s easy to overapply the serum (a little bit goes a long way!), but the concentrated formula really did seem to make the biggest impact of all the products. Aside from combatting dullness, the serum also got rid of the pesky red patches above my mustache. Buy At Beau Domaine $ 242

The Science Behind Beau Domaine

Beau Domaine promises to harness the anti-aging properties of grapes to provide visible results to your skin. The company is a partnership between Pitt and famed winemaker Marc Perrin. For five generations, the Perrins have made wine in France’s Rhône Valley. Perrin was looking for ways to upcycle his family estate’s unused grape pomace, and he worked with Dr. Pierre-Louis Teissedre of the University of Bordeaux. Over a decade of research, Dr. Teissedre (he’s a doctor of enology—that’s wine—not medicine) identified specific compounds in grape skins, seeds, and stems with anti-aging properties.

Beau Domain patented two active ingredients, GSM10 and ProGR3. GSM10 is an antioxidant-rich ingredient derived from the Perrin family’s Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre vineyards. ProGR3 is derived from three plants—resveratrol from grapevines, catechin from green tea leaves, and apigenin from chamomile flowers. These active ingredients are rich in antioxidants.

Have you ever wondered what oxidants are, and why they’re so bad that we need so many antioxidants? These reactive molecules steal electrons from the atoms in our body, causing oxidative damage. Thus, antioxidants protect us from oxidative stress, free radicals, and environmental damage caused by UV rays and pollution.

Where does Brad Pitt come into this? The actor partnered with Perrin in 2012 to produce wine at his own French estate. Now, they’re partnering again for Beau Domaine.

Does Beau Domaine Work?

Yes, Beau Domaine made my skin look fantastic after just one month of regular use. It can be hard to assess whether most skincare products actually do anything, but not in this case. I hate to use the word “glowing” in my skincare reviews, as it’s such a cliche, but it’s warranted here. Beau Domaine’s trio made my skin noticeably firmer, brighter, and less crepey. I’ve tested skincare products from brands like Kiehl’s, Prose, and Grown Alchemist, and Beau Domaine’s products gave me the most dramatic results of any anti-aging regimen I’ve tried.

I’m not just a men’s grooming writer—I’m also a skeptic, and I always urge readers to set expectations before trying anti-aging products. The moisturizer and serum reduced the dark circles under my eye, though not significantly. I expect to get better results the longer I use the products. However, when it comes to deep wrinkles, I didn’t get results. Though I carefully applied the serum and moisturizer to the deep wrinkles forming on my neck, I didn’t see any improvement after four. None of the other anti-aging products I’ve tried have reduced these wrinkles either, but with its $500 price tag, I had high hopes for this trio.

Overall, I was very impressed with the results. I love the way my skin looks. I also can’t resist good product packaging, and it’s hard to resist the brand’s striking glass bottles and oak caps.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

The regimen provided visible results in just 30 days.

The cleanser has a subtle yet very attractive fragrance.

Excellent product packaging.

Naturally derived ingredients.

Unisex products suitable for all skin types.

Cons:

Serum leaves residue if you overapply.

Clogged pores were an issue when I skipped the cleanser.

No improvements to deep wrinkles after 30 days.

Is Beau Domaine Worth It?

If you would be willing to pay $400 or more for a really nice bottle of wine (or a really nice block of parmesan), then I think you’ll love Beau Domaine. If not, then this skincare line isn’t made for you anyway. For those who love the idea of luxury French skincare products with unique active ingredients, I recommend giving this trio a try.

What didn’t I like about Beau Domaine? I do have some notes. If you overapply the serum, it will leave behind a noticeable residue on your skin, so take care not to overuse it. I also had some problems with clogged pores and pimples. However, I blame that entirely on my overapplication, not the products themselves. This only happened after I skipped using the facial cleanser, so don’t repeat my mistake.

The products lasted longer than I expected, and while Beau Domaine provided the products to me free to test, I do think they justify their hefty price tag for folks in search of an elite anti-aging skincare regimen. If you’re on the fence, you can sign up for an individualized skincare consultation at the Beau Domaine online store.

The bottom line: Beau Domaine quickly made my skin firmer, more hydrated, and brighter, with clear and visible improvements. I didn’t have much luck reducing deep wrinkles, but targeting wrinkles does take a significant amount of time and usually requires in-office treatments.

