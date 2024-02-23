A serving police officer in Australia has been charged with murdering his ex-boyfriend and his ex’s new partner, authorities said Friday, days after the alleged victims disappeared and some of their bloodied possessions were found in a dumpster.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, a former celebrity blogger turned senior constable who uses the name Beau Lamarre, was arrested Friday morning after he turned himself in at a police station in Sydney’s beachside suburb of Bondi. He’s accused of killing 26-year-old TV host Jesse Baird—with whom Lamarre was in a relationship until a few months ago—and Baird’s new partner, 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

Local authorities allege that Lamarre killed the couple on Monday and hired a van to get rid of the bodies that evening. Two days later, items belonging to the alleged victims including clothing, a watch, and a credit card were found in a dumpster. The objects reportedly had blood on them.

Investigators then went to Baird’s home where police found a large amount of blood. On Friday, police also revealed that they recovered a “projectile” at the scene which ballistic tests linked to Lamarre’s service weapon. The firearm was later found in a police gun safe, according to 9 News. Baird and Davies’ bodies have not yet been found.

“We still need to establish what the cause of death is,” Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty of the New South Wales homicide squad said. “We need to find the location of the bodies. It is a sad and tragic event.” A white van sought by police in connection with the case was located on Friday morning. Doherty claimed the van was used “to transport the bodies and dispose of the bodies.”

Lamarre, who joined the NSW Police in 2020, was in a relationship with Baird “which finished a couple of months ago, and so that’s an obvious line of inquiry in relation to (a) domestic-style incident,” Doherty added.

The alleged killer had previously made headlines as an officer. In 2020, a video went viral in which Lamarre Tasered a suspect in the face. He was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

Before joining the force, he ran a now-defunct celebrity news site called the Australian Reporter, according to The Guardian. Videos and pictures online show Lamarre with the likes of Ryan Gosling, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift.

He’d also made headlines in 2014 when, as a teenager, he threw a note on stage at a Lady Gaga concert which the singer read out. It was a message of thanks to Gaga for giving him the confidence to tell his parents that he was gay, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. “Gaga, you’re not just my idol but LITERALLY my [savior],” the note read. Lamarre was reportedly invited backstage to meet his idol after the show.

His alleged victim, Baird, had previously worked as a TV host for various shows on Australia’s Network 10 and had also become an umpire for Australian rules football. The Australian Football League (AFL) said in a statement that he was scheduled to officiate at a game on Wednesday, but he never showed up. The league added it had “offered support” to Baird’s family.

Qantas, Davies’ employer, similarly said it had reached out to Davies’ colleagues and relatives. “Our thoughts are with family, friends and colleagues of our crew member at this very difficult time,” the airline said.