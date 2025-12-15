‘Beauty and the Beast’ Is Getting a Live-Action Spinoff

Providence Police Release New Video of Brown Shooting Suspect
SEEKING HELP
Police in Rhode Island released another video of what is believed to be the suspect in the Brown University school shooting. The department has requested the public’s help in identifying the shooter. The manhunt in Providence entered its third day on Monday after a suspect who had been detained was released by authorities on Sunday evening. Until this video, police had released just one video of what they believe is the suspect walking near campus. Neither piece of video footage offers a clear view of the suspect’s face, however, and authorities have said footage from inside the campus building where the shooting took place is unusable. The suspect is believed to have fled campus on foot. On Saturday, two students were killed, and nine others were injured in what was the first school shooting on an Ivy League campus.