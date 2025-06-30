‘Beauty and the Geek’ Star Arrested for Beheading Boyfriend
Beauty and the Geek alum Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser has been arrested for allegedly killing and decapitating her boyfriend. Police allege Chesser, 34, murdered Julian Story, 39, at their home in Port Lincoln, Australia, on June 17, before dismembering his corpse and stashing the head in the neighborhood. The actress and model appeared on the second season of Beauty and the Geek, which pairs attractive and outgoing women with awkward-but-intelligent men to compete in survival challenges, finishing in second place. Chesser was arrested on June 18 and held under Australia’s Mental Health Act. Authorities first discovered the gruesome scene when responding to reports of a fire at Chesser’s home, which she is alleged to have set. Upon arriving, police reports describe officers finding Story’s charred, dismembered body while Chesser sat in a “catatonic and unresponsive state” in the home’s back garden. However, surveillance footage from after the murder shows a calmer scene, with Chesser walking around the neighborhood with the couple’s three dogs in tow, possibly to dispose of Story’s body parts before setting the fire. Police are still searching for the victim’s head.