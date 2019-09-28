Get A Free Hand-Selected Serum From Beauty By Design

CHEAT SHEET
Why are celebrities so fit? Why do their clothes look so good? Why is their skin always glowing? It’s because every exercise, every blazer, and every cream is chosen for them by professionals, customized to fit them personally.
While mere mortals can’t typically afford professionals hand-selecting everything, Beauty By Design has launched a free trial that lets anyone get a taste of the VIP lifestyle with a free $60 serum hand-selected by an esthetician based on your skin and skin goals. As the name implies, Beauty By Design aims to give women the most customized skin experience possible by providing personalized expert advice to all its customers. Take a quick quiz about your skin’s challenges, your habits, and your location; send a selfie; then chat with an esthetician who will hand pick a SuperFix serum that suits your needs. Then, you get a complete diagnosis of your skin, a recommended product regimen, and – of course – the free serum, delivered for $5.95 shipping.
If you love talking to someone who cares about battling your dark undereye circles as much as you do, membership continues at $29.95 per month after your free trial ends. You get hand-selected products at a steep 30% discount, free shipping and returns, and unlimited access to your new BFF-slash-personal esthetician. Get ready to live that hand-selected life at an off-the-rack price. | Shop at Beauty By Design >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.