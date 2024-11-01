Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a longtime beauty editor, writer, podcaster, and on-air host, I’ve tried thousands of beauty products over the years. When it comes to navigating what to buy from Sephora (especially when you’re on a budget), you could say I’m an expert shopper.

Recently, I decided to assign myself the task of budgeting just $150 to shop at my favorite beauty store—especially since its biannual Sephora Savings Event just kicked off for Rouge members. For context, the Sephora Savings Event is based on tiers—Rouge members can score 20 percent off starting Nov. 1, and VIB and Insider members will get 15 percent off on Nov. 5. The sale runs through Nov. 11.

While it wasn’t easy, I can say that everything that came home with me was a solid choice—especially now that most of the items are eligible for discounts with the code SAVINGS at checkout.

I spent $149 (sans tax and pre-Savings Event discounts!), to be exact. I bought one product restock and three new-to-me beauty products that I’ve been dying to try out. Scroll through below for four beauty-editor-approved picks from Sephora.

PHLUR Missing Person Body Wash I’m a big-time fan of PHLUR’s body care products, and I absolutely needed a re-stock of my favorite body wash ever to exist: Missing Person. This sulfate-free, coconut-derived gentle body cleanser is “brought to life” by white musk and fused with soft, transparent wood scents. If you need a new body wash that you’ll actually be excited to use, you can’t go wrong with this one. Buy At Sephora $ 30

MARA SeaDream Firming Algae Creme Moisturizer I’ve truly loved every product from MARA that I’ve tried so far, and this new moisturizer sounds like absolute perfection for my dry and sensitive skin. According to the brand, the formula is cloud-like, intensely moisturizing, and infused with vegan stem cells, plant peptides, and sea moss to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines. Buy At Sephora $ 64 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil If you know me, then you know I am obsessed with a good lip oil. As a new convert to the brand’s Lip Butter Balm (try Mint whenever it’s back in stock and thank me later), I am very intrigued by their brand-new Dream Lip Oil. This plush oil “glides on like a dream,” according to Summer Fridays, and delivers a high-shine—but not sticky—effect. Buy At Sephora $ 26

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask First, it’s important to note that the $29 version of this product is only 0.5 ounces, which is basically a travel size. I didn’t have enough money in my $150 budget to splurge for the full size (at a whopping $75), but I actually don’t mind buying smaller bottles of products I haven’t tried yet. This way, you get to try it first to make sure you like it before investing $75 on a hair mask. This Allure “Best of Beauty” Award-winning mask works on all hair types and textures to fix damaged ends and breakage. It’s been touted for reversing damage “in minutes,” so I had to try this potential miracle worker for myself. Buy At Sephora $ 29

