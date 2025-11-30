Beauty Influencer, 31, Found Dead in Forest
Stefanie Pieper, an Austrian beauty influencer and makeup artist, has been found dead in a remote Slovenian forest after her ex-boyfriend allegedly confessed to killing her. The 31-year-old’s body was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, one week after she first went missing, after her ex-boyfriend admitted to strangling her and led police to where he had dumped her body. Pieper was initially reported missing by relatives and coworkers after missing a scheduled photoshoot on Monday; she had last been seen at a holiday party the day before. Authorities located her ex-boyfriend and took him into custody that same day, revealing that he had set fire to his car, which he had used to cross the Austria-Slovenia border multiple times. “He was found in the immediate vicinity of the burning vehicle and arrested by the Slovenian police. Extradition to Austria has been requested,” authorities said. In addition to working as a makeup artist and brand ambassador, Pieper also loved music and had previously released several singles. She loved animals, regularly advocated for animal welfare and frequently shared photos of her beloved golden retriever Marlow.