Beauty Pageant Hopeful Vanishes on Way to Las Vegas Contest
where is she?
A 21-year-old has been missing for two weeks after she boarded a plane from North Carolina and told her family she had plans to take part in a Las Vegas beauty pageant. Greensboro Police said LeJourney Farrow was last seen on Feb. 10 and that it was unclear if she ever arrived in Las Vegas. The hosting beauty contest, meanwhile, reportedly told WGHP that Farrow was not on its roster to compete. According to her family, a text message from Farrow’s phone came in on Feb. 11 telling them that she had landed in Chicago as part of a scheduled layover. Farrow’s brother, Randy, told the outlet that his sister told them that after the beauty pageant in Vegas, she was going to fly to New York for Fashion Week and then return home. “In my head, you try to think positive, but you can’t help but think of all the scenarios where she could be a worst-case scenario,” he said.