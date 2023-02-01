Boost Lash Length in Only Two Weeks With This Serum
Fresh-Faced Fantasy
Little routines can make a massive difference, but it’s hard to stick with them if it takes eons to see results. Beauty Pie’s Lash Fuel Serum delivers visibly fuller and longer lashes just days after beginning use. According to Beauty Pie, users noticed healthier lashes after just two weeks and 85% agreed their lashes appear longer and fuller after eight weeks.
Lash Fuel Serum
Price reflects 50% off with BEAUTY50
The secret to its success? The serum boosts lash production at the root to prevent thinning and breakage, delivering lashes that look like you’re wearing mascara even when you’re not. Adding Lash Fuel Serum to a morning or evening routine is simple; gently brush a generous amount of the product over the lash line once or twice a day after wrapping up your usual skincare routine. It can also be applied to brows, to achieve the bushy brows of your dreams.
Not a Beauty Pie member? Use code BEAUTY50 to get 50% off your first order (plus free shipping for orders over $50). Beauty Pie members do get exclusive, discounted prices on every product, every time they place an order. That includes the Lash Fuel Serum, which is just $23 for these insiders. Learn more about the annual and monthly memberships here.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.