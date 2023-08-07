This is a Reminder You Should be Wearing SPF Everyday (And Here's One Everyone Will Approve Of)
Solar Shield
Most people are pretty good about applying sunscreen when they’re at the beach, but what about the rest of the time? Consider that UVA rays can prematurely age skin by melting collagen and elastin, while exposure to UVB rays can result in nasty burns and skin cancer. So, yeah, daily protection from the sun is vital and should really be seen as non-negotiable. Even when the forecast threatens clouds.
Good thing sunscreen formulas have come so far from the thick, gloopy version your mom frosted you in. For a more modern take on the everyday staple, try Beauty Pie’s new Traceless Mineral Sunscreen and Primer – it’s lightweight, non-greasy, and shields skin with its mineral formula to reflect and scatter the sun’s rays.
No need to worry about this broad spectrum sunscreen wreaking havoc on your complexion; the zinc oxide creates a barrier between the sun and skin, while still being gentle enough for sensitive or acne-prone skin. The lightweight formula serves as a mattifying primer with a few skincare benefits, including niacinamide to refine pores and argan oil for soft and supple skin. Consider this the ideal base for any makeup you apply on top.
It’s easy to integrate this sunscreen into your morning routine: just smooth upward onto clean skin before applying any make-up. The translucent, soft-peach color blends seamlessly into all skin tones (no ghostly white cast here). And it won't sit on top of your skin like some other formulas; in fact, in a two week trial, 97% of participants agreed the SPF felt invisible on their skin. The cute, squeezable bottle makes it convenient for on-the-go reapplications if you’re planning for an outdoor workout or swim.
Traceless Mineral Sunscreen and Primer
$70 for non-members
Like all of Beauty Pie’s products, the Traceless Mineral Sunscreen is available to Beauty Pie members at an exclusive, discounted price – just $22. Not a member yet? Sign up for a 30-day free access pass here to shop members-only prices.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.