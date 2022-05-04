Eager for Healthy, Glowing Skin? This Rejuvenating Serum is a Must-Have Addition to Your Skincare Routine
Forever Young
From softening fine lines and wrinkles to avoiding overexposure to the sun, a healthy skincare regimen is a necessity for both your appearance and your health. If you’re looking for a cutting-edge anti-aging product that can help you pack more skin benefits into your routine, add Beauty Pie’s new serum, Youthbomb 360 Radiance Concentrate.
Youthbomb 360 Radiance Concentrate was created in collaboration with consultant dermatologist Dr. Andrew Markey to keep you looking radiant. Every ingredient in this doctor-designed serum dramatically enhances how your skin reflects light, which replicates the 'wow effect' of a post-treatment visit to a dermatologist's office. Youthbomb 360 Radiance Concentrate also incorporates Dr. Markey's exclusive Biolog-Elastic™ Complex, a blend of 15 active ingredients that support firming, tightening, and softening the appearance of lines and wrinkles.
Beauty Pie suggests customers slot Youthbomb 360 Radiance Concentrate as the first step in their AM and PM skincare routines, right after cleansing, for an extra boost of rejuvenation and hydration. For a well-rounded dermatologist-approved skincare routine, use Youthbomb 360 Radiance Concentrate alongside Dr. Markey's ABC + SPF routine, which includes the regular applications of Vitamins A, B3, C (aka Retinol, Niacinamide and Vitamin C serum) plus sunscreen for your best skin yet.
With a discounted members’ price of only $48 (compared to $185 for non-members), Youthbomb 360 Radiance Concentrate is a must-buy for anyone who is looking to step up their skincare regimen. Plus, for a limited time, Beauty Pie is offering a free trial which will give you access to members' prices for Youthbomb 360 Radiance Concentrate (and all other items on the Beauty Pie website) without any commitment or upfront fees. Why wait? Try it today!
Youthbomb 360° Radiance Concentrate
Price reflects member discount.
