From Meghan Markle to Princess Diana, These 8 Beauty Products Are Royal Family-Approved

The British royal family is known for their elegance, poise, and impeccable style. While their public appearances often leave us marveling at their impossibly chic outfits (and wondering whether or not we can afford to copy them), if you’re a royals fan, you may also be curious about the beauty products the royal family uses.
From Meghan Markle’s go-to Japanese exfoliating powder to Kate Middleton’s favorite facial oil, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite beauty products that the royal family has reportedly used over the years.
Queen Elizabeth II
Even into her nineties, Queen Elizabeth II’s skin maintained a youthful glow. According to reports, Her Majesty favored a few select products.
According to Vogue, this multipurpose cream was a staple in the Queen’s skincare routine.
With a busy schedule and countless handshakes daily, the Queen is rumored to have used this nourishing cream to ensure that her hands were always in top condition.
Princess Diana
Princess Diana captivated the world with her beauty, style, and kindness. Her beauty regimen was simple yet effective, incorporating a few cult favorites she allegedly loved.
Princess Diana reportedly used this luxurious concealer to maintain a flawless complexion.
This perfume was reportedly a favorite of Diana, as detailed in her son Harry’s book The Spare. In his book, Harry talks about how a therapist urged him to explore his emotions using a bottle of his mom’s signature scent.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge’s beauty routine blends high-end products and accessible favorites.
Kate reportedly found this facial oil during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, and has been using it ever since.
Kate was spotted holding this sheer, hydrating lip shimmer at Wimbledon.
Meghan Markle
Apparently, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, keeps her skin in check with prestige and drugstore products.
Meghan enjoys this exfoliating enzyme powder, which gently buffs away dead skin and impurities to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion.
For body care, Meghan swears by this affordable body lotion, which helps keep the skin firm and moisturized for up to 24 hours.
