From Meghan Markle to Princess Diana, These 8 Beauty Products Are Royal Family-Approved

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The British royal family is known for their elegance, poise, and impeccable style. While their public appearances often leave us marveling at their impossibly chic outfits (and wondering whether or not we can afford to copy them), if you’re a royals fan, you may also be curious about the beauty products the royal family uses.

From Meghan Markle’s go-to Japanese exfoliating powder to Kate Middleton’s favorite facial oil, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite beauty products that the royal family has reportedly used over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II

Even into her nineties, Queen Elizabeth II’s skin maintained a youthful glow. According to reports, Her Majesty favored a few select products.

Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream With a busy schedule and countless handshakes daily, the Queen is rumored to have used this nourishing cream to ensure that her hands were always in top condition. Buy At Amazon $ 33 Free Returns | Free Shipping Buy At Nordstrom $ 33 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Princess Diana

Princess Diana captivated the world with her beauty, style, and kindness. Her beauty regimen was simple yet effective, incorporating a few cult favorites she allegedly loved.

Cle de Peau Concealer SPF 27 Princess Diana reportedly used this luxurious concealer to maintain a flawless complexion. Buy At Nordstrom $ 75 Free Returns | Free Shipping

First by Van Cleef & Arpels This perfume was reportedly a favorite of Diana, as detailed in her son Harry’s book The Spare. In his book, Harry talks about how a therapist urged him to explore his emotions using a bottle of his mom’s signature scent. Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 130 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge’s beauty routine blends high-end products and accessible favorites.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil Kate reportedly found this facial oil during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, and has been using it ever since. Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Clarins Rose Shimmer Lip Perfector Kate was spotted holding this sheer, hydrating lip shimmer at Wimbledon. Buy At Ulta $ 30

Meghan Markle

Apparently, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, keeps her skin in check with prestige and drugstore products.

Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder Meghan enjoys this exfoliating enzyme powder, which gently buffs away dead skin and impurities to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. Buy At Tatcha $ 68 Free Returns | Free Shipping

NIVEA Skin Firming Hydrating Body Lotion For body care, Meghan swears by this affordable body lotion, which helps keep the skin firm and moisturized for up to 24 hours. Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Returns | Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: