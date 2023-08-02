Beauty Queen Dies in Car Wreck Months After ‘Future Funeral’ Post
‘SHE WAS TIRED’
Venezuelan beauty queen Ariana Viera died last month in a horrific car crash in Orlando, Florida, after she reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the back of another vehicle. Eerily enough, she had posted a video to her Instagram back in May captioned, “Filming myself for my future funeral because it’s always me in the videos, no one else does it.” Viera’s mother, Vivian Ochoa, told local media that paramedics revived her daughter at the scene, but she suffered a heart attack. “They revived her again, but she passed away when they were taking her to trauma care,” Ochoa said in Spanish, adding, “My girl fell asleep, she was tired.” Viera was just 26 years old. She was slated to represent Venezuela at Miss Latin America of the World 2023 in October.