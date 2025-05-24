Culture

Beauty Queen Quits Miss World Pageant After 'Being Made to Feel Like a Prostitute'

Miss England, Milla Magee, criticized the show for being “stuck in the past.”

Milla Magee, Miss England 2024
24-year-old Milla Magee, who had been representing England at the Miss World beauty pageant, quit the competition earlier this month, citing personal reasons. In a new exclusive interview with British tabloid The Sun, however, she revealed that the real reason for her departure was that she felt exploited by the “outdated” competition. “I went there to make a difference but we had to sit like performing monkeys,” Magee told the newspaper. She added that she was made to feel like a “prostitute” after being ”farmed out for entertainment” and paraded in front of wealthy male sponsors by pageant organizers. Having entered the competition to do good and make a difference, she was left feeling disappointed. “Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it,” Magee said. “All the crowns and sashes in the world mean nothing compared to using your voice and making a difference in the world.” Magee has since been replaced by the Miss England pageant’s (former) runner-up, who will be one of 108 contestants eligible to win the pageant on May 31.

