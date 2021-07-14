Hyaluronic Acid Is a Must for a Healthy Skincare Routine
Skincare can be intimidating. There are always new innovations, and chasing the best ingredients can get costly. One of the must-have ingredients right now? Hyaluronic acid. This moisture-retaining all-star is popping up in creams and serums all over the place, but the new Triple Hyaluronic Acid line from Beauty Pie leads the pack.
Beauty Pie cuts through the excess charges that major brands have to tack on to products. Instead? Members pay a small fee to access products at next-to-cost prices, so they can stock up on all the latest trends without worrying about the impact on their bank accounts.
For the sensitive skin around your eyes, this rich cream adds in caffeine (for combating undereye puffiness) and Beautifeye (which tightens the upper lid and reduces the appearance of crow’s feet).
Triple Hyaluronic Acid Elastic Lifting Eye Serum
Non-Member Price: $50
For ultra dry skin, or for use as a richer night cream, this deep moisturizer packs in anti-aging all-stars, like potentilla myabei callus extract and seafill.
Triple Hyaluronic Acid Deep Moisture Miracle Cream
Non-Member Price: $60
