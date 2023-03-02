Bebe Neuwirth Set to Reprise Emmy-Winning Role in ‘Frasier’ Revival
THE BOOK OF LILITH
The return of Lilith is nigh. On Wednesday, it was announced that Bebe Neuwirth will guest-star on the Frasier reboot, returning to the role that won her two Primetime Emmys on Cheers and further critical acclaim as a recurring character on the original run of Frasier. Neuwirth is the first confirmed original series cast member to join Kelsey Grammer and his titular radio show host in the follow-up series. David Hyde Pierce declined to return as Frasier’s brother Niles, while it remains unclear whether other Frasier faces like Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin will opt to return. As for Neuwirth, she made a dozen appearances on Frasier between 1994 and 2003 as Lilith, a frigid, ruthlessly contemptuous psychiatrist intent on making Frasier’s life a living hell with belittling barbs about, among other things, his job “doling out worthless little advice pellets” from his “psychiatric Pez dispenser.” Neuwirth’s time on the rebooted series, Paramount+ teased in a release, guarantees “a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!”