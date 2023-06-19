WATCH: Bebe Rexha Collapses on Stage After Being Hit in the Head by Thrown Cell Phone

Read it at The Independent
Musician Bebe Rexha was reportedly injured after being hit in the head by a cell phone allegedly thrown by an audience member at a show in New York City on Sunday night. Video footage of the incident shared on social media shows the singer holding her face and falling to her knees after being struck during the show at the Rooftop at Pier 17 during her Best F’n Night of My Life Tour. Pop Base later tweeted to say that Rexha’s mother confirmed she’d needed three stitches, while Rolling Stone reporter Tomás Mier shared an update from the NYPD saying a 27-year-old male had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.