Bebe Rexha Puts Her Boyfriend on Blast Over Alleged Fat-Shaming Texts

In the latest celebrity texting scandal, pop star Bebe Rexha is putting her (possibly now former) boyfriend, cinematographer Keyan Safyari, on blast for commenting on her weight.

On Sunday, the “I’m Good (Blue)” singer posted a screenshot of the alleged message on her Instagram Story, in which Safyari attempts to defend some comments he made about her recent weight gain. Rexha has addressed her weight several times lately; in May, she stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis, which she says caused her to “jump 30 pounds so quickly.”

Apparently, Rexha’s fluctuating weight became a point of contention in her relationship with Safyari, whom she’s been linked to since 2020. “I always said I’d be honest with you,” the screenshotted text reads in part. “And your face was changing, so I told you it was. That was the conversation we were having, and you asked.”

The text continues, “You gained 35 pounds. Obviously, you gained weight, and your face changes. Should I just pretend it didn’t happen, and it’s OK?”

Safyari goes on to allegedly write that Rexha called him “chubbs and fat” when he gained weight. He then suggests she go to therapy to get to “the root” of her body image problems.

Over the past few months, Rexha has been very candid about the scrutiny she’s gotten on social media about her body. In April, she tweeted about a TikTok search for “bebe rexha weight” and called it “so upsetting.” And in June, the Grammy nominee posted other upsetting searches of her name on the platform, followed by the phrases “getting fat,” “before and after,” and “coachella fat.” In response, she tweeted, “Yes, I’m in my fat era and what?”

Most recently, the “Hey Mama” singer clapped back at critics while she was recovering from a black eye after a concertgoer hurled a cellphone at her during a show in Manhattan. “I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!” she posted on Twitter.

While Rexha has previously gotten heaps of support online for defending her body, social media seems more divided over whether the language in Safyari’s alleged text warranted a public call-out.

“Not trying to invalidate her feelings, but I feel like he didn’t say anything that made it necessary for her to post this,” one Twitter user said. Another chimed in: “Honestly I was on her side until he said ‘I gain 3 pounds and you call me fat.’ If that’s true then, sis, you are no better.”

Others have cheered on Rexha outing her supposed ex, given the non-stop hate she’s received over the years about her appearance.

“Nasty work when the whole message is gaslighting and they end it w love you. Men [really] have the same playbook,” a Twitter user commented. Another sympathized with the singer for not being able to “catch a break,” presumably in light of the headline-making black eye incident.

Safyari—who’s worked on several major television specials and shot Rexha’s music video for her Snoop Dogg-featuring single “Satellite”—has yet to confirm or address the texts.