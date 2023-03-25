Bebe Rexha Says Crazed Fan Sent Her ‘Used Toilet Paper’

CHEAT SHEET
    CUT THE CRAP

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    Singer Bebe Rexha arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 14, 2019.

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Pop star Bebe Rexha says she recently had an especially crappy experience with a fan, and she made her followers more than a little nauseous when she posted it to Twitter. On Friday, the “Break My Heart Myself” singer shared a picture of an envelope and a few squares of bathroom tissue with the caption, “Someone mailed me used toilet paper,” accompanied by a gagging emoji. Many of Rexha’s followers did their best to console her in the wake of the foul-smelling surprise, with one fan saying, “don’t let it get you down… we love you they’re just jelly.” Other users pointed out that mailing biological waste is a crime and urged Rexha to report the incident to authorities. And one especially chaotic follower urged the superstar to “sniff it.”

