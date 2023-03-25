Bebe Rexha Says Crazed Fan Sent Her ‘Used Toilet Paper’
CUT THE CRAP
Pop star Bebe Rexha says she recently had an especially crappy experience with a fan, and she made her followers more than a little nauseous when she posted it to Twitter. On Friday, the “Break My Heart Myself” singer shared a picture of an envelope and a few squares of bathroom tissue with the caption, “Someone mailed me used toilet paper,” accompanied by a gagging emoji. Many of Rexha’s followers did their best to console her in the wake of the foul-smelling surprise, with one fan saying, “don’t let it get you down… we love you they’re just jelly.” Other users pointed out that mailing biological waste is a crime and urged Rexha to report the incident to authorities. And one especially chaotic follower urged the superstar to “sniff it.”