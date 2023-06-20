Suspect Allegedly Told Cops Why He Threw Phone at Bebe Rexha

CHEAT SHEET
The man accused of injuring singer Bebe Rexha as she performed in New York City on Sunday allegedly told authorities he threw a cellphone at her because he thought it would be a funny thing to do, according to the New York Post. Rexha, 33, collapsed after she was struck in the face at the Rooftop at Pier 17 and was rushed to hospital to receive stitches for a cut above her left eye. According to a criminal complaint, Nicholas Malvagna, 27, said: “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.” Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault, attempted assault, and harassment following the incident.