NYC McDonald’s Worker Shot After Argument About Cold French Fries Has Died
TRAGIC END
A New York City McDonald’s employee who was shot in the neck after an argument with a customer about fries being too cold has died, authorities confirmed Friday. Matthew Webb, 23, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood on Monday. Morgan went to the restaurant after his mom complained to staff that her fries were cold. Webb was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was declared brain dead before the NYPD confirmed he had died on Friday morning. Prosecutors say CCTV footage of the incident shows Morgan punching Webb in the face before shooting him then fleeing the scene and attempting to get rid of his clothes. Morgan was arrested Monday night and arraigned for attempted murder on Thursday. Morgan was also arraigned for a separate 2020 murder which he confessed to earlier this week, according to reports.