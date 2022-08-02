Cops: NYC McDonald’s Worker Shot in the Face Over French Fries
FAST FOOD FURY
A dispute about french fries almost turned fatal on Monday evening, as police say that a McDonald’s employee in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, was shot in the face by an angry customer’s son. Police sources told the New York Daily News that a woman placed an order around 7:00 pm, but was angry her french fries were cold. She was on FaceTime with her 20-year-old son at the time, and he promptly rushed to the fast food joint to settle the dispute. The son began arguing with the 23-year-old employee, and the altercation eventually spilled onto the street. As tensions escalated, the son whipped out a 9 mm handgun and shot the worker on the side of the neck, above his jawline; the employee was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Police arrested the suspect on the blood-stained sidewalk, but had not charged him as of Tuesday morning.