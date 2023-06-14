CHEAT SHEET
Bedminster Crowd Interrupts Trump’s Post-Arrest Speech to Sing ‘Happy Birthday’
Addressing a crowd of supporters from his New Jersey golf club following his historic federal indictment Tuesday, Donald Trump launched into a speech riddled with falsehoods and whataboutism—though he was interrupted at one point by the crowd’s impromptu rendition of the “happy birthday”song. The former president briefly took a step away from the podium as the song concluded, admiring the audience before returning to the task at hand: making false statements about the Presidential Records Act of 1978. It was the second time Tuesday that Trump was serenaded with a performance of the song by his supporters—it also happened at a Cuban restaurant in Miami immediately after his arraignment. Trump turns 77 years old on Wednesday.