    Bedminster Crowd Interrupts Trump's Post-Arrest Speech to Sing 'Happy Birthday'

    People react as former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks following his arraignment on classified document charges.

    AMR ALFIKY/Reuters

    Addressing a crowd of supporters from his New Jersey golf club following his historic federal indictment Tuesday, Donald Trump launched into a speech riddled with falsehoods and whataboutism—though he was interrupted at one point by the crowd’s impromptu rendition of the “happy birthday”song. The former president briefly took a step away from the podium as the song concluded, admiring the audience before returning to the task at hand: making false statements about the Presidential Records Act of 1978. It was the second time Tuesday that Trump was serenaded with a performance of the song by his supporters—it also happened at a Cuban restaurant in Miami immediately after his arraignment. Trump turns 77 years old on Wednesday.