Beer Can Artwork Thrown in the Garbage by Museum Staffer
TRASH
A maintenance staffer at the Netherlands’ Lisser Art Museum mistakenly threw an artwork that looks like two beer cans in the trash. “All The Good Times We Spent Together” is, in fact, a detailed acrylics work hand-painted on cans by the French artist Alexandre Lavet. “A closer look reveals that these dented cans were meticulously hand-painted with acrylics, with each detail painstakingly replicated,” the LAM noted on its website. “Unlike ready-made found objects, such as the famous urinal by Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven and Marcel Duchamp, Lavet’s piece required a lot of time and effort to create.” A spokesperson for the museum told The Guardian that it often displays artworks in unusual places, and Lavet's work was shown in an elevator. A staff mechanic who saw it there assumed the cans must have been trash. The exhibition’s curator, Elisah van den Bergh, was able to save the artwork moments before it was thrown out for good, as she came back from a break and saw that it was missing. “We have now put the work in a more traditional place on a plinth so it can rest after its adventure,” the museum spokesperson added.