Beer-Chugging Fans Go Wild After Phillies Book Ticket to World Series
Chaos took over the streets in Philadelphia on Sunday night as the Phillies won the National League Championship Series, making their way to the World Series for the first time in 12 years. Despite the city greasing lamp posts in advance of the potential celebrations, fans were still able to climb traffic lights and poles. In advance of the Phillies’ win, city spokesperson Kevin Lessard said the move was a public safety measure “based on prior experience in these situations.” But that didn’t stop a determined number of fans, who, cheered on by the large crowd, climbed the posts as the crowd went wild. One video on Twitter, posted by reporter Stephanie Farr, showed a man who “shotgunned at least seven beers.” Revelers were seen dancing to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” in the streets, with the crowd “ready to explode,” CBS San Diego reporter Jake Garegnani said among the throng. “It has been pure insanity out here.”