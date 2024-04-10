‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Star Catherine O’Hara Rips Detractors
TIM BURTON
Legendary comic actress Catherine O’Hara, star both of the original Beetlejuice and of its sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, had a few choice words for any potential detractors to the second movie while speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. “If people don’t like it, then fuck them,” O’Hara said on Tuesday, prefacing her statement with an explanation that the movie will be genuinely scary as well as funny. O’Hara has made her mark in many comedy smash-hits, including the Christopher Guest-directed classics Best In Show, Waiting for Guffman and For Your Consideration, but some of her more recent offerings, like the quirky, cat-laden spy comedy Argylle, have been less than well-received. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice director Tim Burton, the twisted mind behind the original film, was more optimistic about the next outing at CinemaCon, saying of the sequel: “It’s truly very personal and emotional and special. It’s like a weird big home movie for me.”