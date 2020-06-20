Before Seattle’s No-Cop Co-Op Was Cleveland’s Peace Patrols

As Capitol Hill residents have cordoned off several city blocks and taken over a police precinct to set up the “Seattle People’s Department” in their "No-Cop Co-Op," President Trump has threatened to use force to take back CHAZ if the city does not reassert control.

Fifty years ago, an African-American mayor of the nation’s eighth largest city took similar action in the midst of a full-blown street war between police and black nationalists. The day after one of the deadliest nights in Cleveland history, Mayor Carl Stokes ordered the white police and national guardsmen to evacuate a six-mile region and allowed only Black cops and neighborhood “peace patrols” to remain to reestablish order. The tactic worked. While some looting and firebombing continued, no further lives were lost and calm was quickly restored.

The move by Stokes, however, was his political death knell. As he put it in his autobiography, his sealing off the area from white police “did unleash what had been latent race hatreds that had been smoldering since the election.”