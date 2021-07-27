Before You Visit, Immerse Yourself in the Sounds of NYC

The summer of 2021 is shaping up to be one for the books. But after isolation as the norm for nearly 18 months, jumping back into a world filled with overwhelming sensory experiences will be no easy feat.

The Daily Beast has partnered with Delta Air Lines to create a series of audioscapes to prepare you for this moment. Start your journey below to dive into the bustling sounds of New York City—home of the Daily Beast’s HQ, and one of Delta’s most popular destinations—and visit Delta.com to start planning your next adventure.

(For the full audio experience, please log in to Spotify in your browser.)

IN TRANSIT

The travel experience starts long before you touch down in NYC. The airport is your destination between destinations—time to take a breath, take in the atmosphere, and take a moment to prepare yourself for the exploration yet to come. With many Delta Sky Club Lounges now open in airports across the US, there’s no better place to kick off your journey.

Hanson Lu/Unsplash

UP ABOVE

The muted roar of the engine. The welcoming reassurance of a flight attendant. A cold can’s crisp spray. It’s time to reacquaint yourself with the soothing sounds of the sky. Sit back, relax, and zone out—when you fly with Delta, you can rest assured knowing you’ll arrive refreshed, no matter the length of your journey. That’s the view from up above.

Orlova Maria/Unsplash

Advertisement

CITY BUZZ

Savor the silence as you exit the terminal at JFK, LaGuardia, or Newark—because you won’t have it for long. New York City’s signature skyline will soon emerge, and with it, its bustling soundtrack: a dense collection of cultures and odes to the human spirit, woven together with iron and concrete. Each borough has its own personality for you to explore. Start with Manhattan’s towering architecture—and don’t be afraid to venture toward newer landmarks, where you’ll really feel the city coming alive.

Clay Banks/Unsplash

ON THE TOWN

Advertisement

New York City is home to some of the world’s finest food and drink. While an influx of guests can trigger a sensory overload, there’s nothing else like the atmosphere inside a crowded local establishment. From the chic club vibes of the Meatpacking District to Williamsburg’s artisanal fare, the familiar buzz of a full bar and lively din of dinner (or brunch) service are universal. Expand your sights past Manhattan for a true taste of the city’s culture.

Alessandro Alimonti/Unsplash

PARK HAZE

No visit to New York City would be complete without a visit to one of its world-class urban oases. Whether you take on the behemoth that is Central Park, or the unique community hub of Washington Square Park, you’ll be immersed in a sonic reprieve from the bustle of the city. Enjoy the impromptu performances from musicians and buskers against the backdrop of fountains flowing and pets playing. As the sun sets, soak in sounds of summer—and get to planning your next adventure.

Josh Appel/Unsplash

Advertisement

TIME TO FLY

Traveling by ear will never come close to the real thing. The world has been waiting for you—and so has Delta Air Lines. Start planning your next adventure today, and check out the full album on Spotify.

More of a wilderness fan? Travel by ear to Alaska.