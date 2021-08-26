Behold RuPaul’s Rules for Handling ‘Unruly’ Airplane Passengers in the Time of COVID

Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host RuPaul on Wednesday reacted to the apparent uptick in passengers behaving badly on airplanes, and devised several “rules for the unruly” as a countermeasure.

In the past few months, a woman was fined $29,000 for refusing to wear a mask on a JetBlue flight. Another passenger was duct-taped to his seat after allegedly groping a member of the flight crew. And yet another on a Nashville-bound flight attempted to breach the cockpit, causing an emergency landing.

In response, American Airlines felt the need to extend its ban on inflight alcohol sales. Also, the Federal Aviation Administration released a PSA noting, “Unruly behavior doesn’t fly.”

“I just feel like [the PSA] needed to be a little more direct,” RuPaul said. “Something like, ‘Be cool or we will kick you in the cockpit.”

RuPaul described one incident where an erratic passenger on a cross-country flight refused to wear a mask, made “stabbing motions” toward another passenger, and was accused of snorting cocaine, which the crew had to “confiscate,” RuPaul said in jest.

“I’m not suggesting anything here, but they did make it to San Francisco in twenty minutes.” (In reality, the flight had to land in Minnesota to handle the situation.)

RuPaul then offered several points of advice to trouble-prone passengers, one of which is to “never have more drinks than there are flight attendants on the plane.” Another, he said, is to “keep your carry-on baggage in the overhead compartment—and keep your emotional baggage to your damn self.”