Beijing Cuts Live Feed of Democratic Debate as Candidates Condemn Human Rights Abuses
The live feed of Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate went black in China when the candidates started discussing human rights abuses in the country’s western region of Xinjiang, according to CNN. PBS moderator Judy Woodruff asked Mayor Pete Buttigieg if the U.S. should boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics over the alleged mass detention of Uyghur citizens, and the feed was almost immediately cut. It remained dark for about nine minutes, according to CNN, while the candidates thrashed out a number of issues related to China, including the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The U.S. State Department estimates that up to two million Muslim-majority Uyghurs may have been detained in Xinjiang province. Former detainees have claimed they had to deal with harsh conditions and abuse as they underwent “political re-education” inside the camps.