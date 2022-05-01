CHEAT SHEET
Beijing Tightens COVID Restrictions Amid Spike in Cases
Residents in the massive Chinese city of Beijing have to provide a negative COVID test to enter public venues and have been barred from all restaurant dining amid a surge in Omicron cases, according to CNN. The move comes as the country heads into a busy five-day Labor Day holiday, which kicked off Saturday. Traditionally a time for travel, this year has so far been subdued thanks to China’s zero-COVID policies, which has caused the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai to be locked down for nearly a month. So far several regions of Beijing have also been locked down, setting off panic buying across the city.