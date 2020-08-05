Beirut Explosion: TV Interview Footage Shows Terrifying Moment the Blast Hit BBC Bureau
HARROWING
Terrifying new video footage shows the moment the deadly Beirut explosion rocked the city’s BBC bureau on Tuesday evening, knocking a reporter to the floor as she conducted a remote interview.
BBC Urdu reporter Maryem Taoumi had just begun interviewing Faisal Al-Aseel of the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy when the initial blast in Beirut’s port can be seen shaking the office around her. As Taoumi stood up from her desk to investigate—her computer’s camera still running—the massive second blast hit the BBC bureau. The footage, released Wednesday morning, shows the dramatic interruption as well as the aftermath.
The devastating explosion, which killed at least 100 and injured thousands more, was likely the result of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate—a highly explosive chemical—stored in the Lebanese capital city’s port, officials said.
Aside from the BBC footage, other harrowing videos from the explosion emerged Wednesday morning, including home security footage of a woman and several children viewing the explosion from their couch before the massive blast knocks the windows into them.