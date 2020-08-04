Witness Sees Bodies Strewn on the Ground After Huge Beirut Blast

A huge explosion rocked Beiruit, Lebanon, Tuesday afternoon, shattering windows across the city and destroying buildings in the main port. Lebanon’s health minister Hamad Hassan said there were a large number of injuries and widespread damage.

Footage of the blast shows a large plume of dark red flames and smoke before a massive explosion throw up a mushroom cloud and powerful shock waves that shattered glass and pulled down balconies.

Local media reports indicate that the blast ripped through a fireworks warehouse, though it is not yet clear what started a fire that could be seen in the area.

A witness on the ground who works for the United Nations, but who does not speak on their behalf, was near the port when the explosion happened. She told The Daily Beast that bodies were scattered from the blast. “There was dark smoke from a fire and then a massive blast and everyone fell to the ground,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t get up.”

CNN’s Ben Wedeman, who is based in Beirut, was in the bureau about a kilometer away before the blast. He reported on CNN that people were tweeting photos of a fire in the port about 15 minutes before a massive blast shook the building, destroying the bureau.

He described a large red cloud hanging low over the city. “The city is in a state of panic,” he said on CNN. “The city is in a state of shock.”

Windows were blown out of buildings up to 6 miles away.

It is not immediately known what caused the blast, which came as the city braces for the verdict in a long-awaited trial over the assassination of former Sunni prime minister Rafik al-Hariri who was killed in a truck bomb 15 years ago. The defendants, from the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, are being tried in absentia. That verdict is expected Friday.

Beirut has been under siege by angry protesters demonstrating against economic strife and alleged corruption since the October Revolution kicked off in the fall of 2019. Daily demonstrations and widespread resignations have crippled the government.

Before that, the city buckled under the a civil war that lasted from 1975 to 1990.

Tuesday’s blast was by far the biggest explosion to hit the city since the 2006 war with Israel.