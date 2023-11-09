Vanessa Hudgens Used This Cult-Favorite Suitcase for Her Bachelorette Weekend in Aspen

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If Vanessa Hudgens’ upcoming marriage to to fiancé Cole Tucker wasn’t already on your radar, her bachelorette trip to Aspen, Colorado will have you on wedding watch. The actress celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a funeral-themed Bachelorette weekend, which she recounted in a series of Instagram posts and TV appearances. “I told my girlfriends to dress for my funeral,” Hudgens said on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna after returning from her trip. “Because it was like you know, it’s death to like my single self, death to Hudgens.”

In one video, Hudgens can be seen exiting the airport with a Béis check-in roller in hand, paired with an oversized coat and ‘Bride’ cowboy hat. In a sea of on-theme black and white outfits, Hudgens’ bright orange Béis suitcase certainly stands out. There are many enviable details from the weekend getaway, but I can’t help but think she is on to something with her brightly-hued suitcase. In addition to providing a pop of color to your airport outfits, a unique-colored suitcase is also easier to spot at baggage claim, so it’s also a practical move.

This Creamsicle colorway was part of the brand’s Spring Sherbet Collection. While it has since sold out, you can currently snag Hudgens’ suitcase in a variety of different hues, including fall-ready Olive and Maple. Or, if you want to leave seasonality behind like Hudgens, the brand also offers Atlas Pink and Beige luggage.

Béis Check-In 29-Inch Suitcase Béis’ rolling suitcases come in two sizes for checked luggage, 26 and 29 inch. And remember, the bigger your suitcase, the more outfit options you could pack for your own girls’ weekend. With 360-degree wheels and a built-in laundry containment system, the Béis check-in roller has features that make it both practical and chic. The handle has a soft hand cushion that will keep you comfortable—even while rushing through a crowded airport. Trust me, once you use a suitcase with this feature, there’s no going back. The brand also sells matching carry-on roller bags. Buy At Nordstrom $ 328 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Béis $ 328

Hudgens isn’t the only celebrity fan of Béis, which was founded by Shay Mitchell. Earlier this year, Hailey Beiber posted an Instagram story calling Béis “the best suitcase in the world” with the “smoothest wheels.” She continued, “it's functional and oh so chic.” Jessica Alba has been spotted using the brand’s roller bags as well. If you’re looking to travel like a celeb this holiday season, Béis has you covered.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.