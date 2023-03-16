Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

This message is for Shay Mitchell and Shay Mitchell only. If you aren’t Shay, please keep scrolling to the next paragraph. (*Taps mic*). Hi, Shay. I have been a huge fan since your Pretty Little Liars days, and now an even bigger fan because of Béis (she owns the brand). You are a style icon. Sincerely, thank you.

Ahem. Now, I’ve got a secret that I don’t wish to keep, because it’s too good to not share with you all: You don’t need to go on frantic Google searches and read hundreds of reviews anymore to find the best work backpack, weekend tote bag, or suitcase, because you can find all of these items—and in impeccable, A+ quality—in the same place.

Whether you’re looking for something chic and simple for commuting to work, crashing at a friend’s, or jet-setting to Paris (as one does), Béis has quite possibly the most stylish and designer-looking bags I’ve seen–if you didn't already know. Plus, I could get my hands on them without totally breaking the bank.

Béis’s entire collection is beautiful, but I want to highlight a few options in particular that I can’t stop thinking about. First, The Backpack (yes, that’s the name, because it is the backpack, after all). Available in black and beige, This Backpack pairs seamlessly with any outfit, from airport loungewear and walks through the park to trips to your office.

The Backpack The stellar design even features padded straps so that you don’t tire from carrying it around with you everywhere (because, trust me, you’ll want to). It also comes with an interior zip pocket for your laptop or iPad, a criss-cross strap to keep your belongings where they belong (in place), and a plastic and mesh pouch. Running to catch your train has never looked so good, so chic, so stylish. Buy At Nordstrom $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Revolve $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Next up, we have the Weekender Water Repellent Tote Bag. Also available in black and beige, this is the perfect bag to plop down next to you once you’ve caught that train. The tote bag has a structured silhouette with a flat base and protective metal feet, and a couple of exterior pockets (one that you can even unzip to slide onto your luggage).

The Weekender The bottom of the Weekender bag also unzips to store your dirty shoes or anything else you may want separate from your clothes and other valuables, which is truly an ingenious feature. This strap is also padded, because, well, comfort matters. Buy At Nordstrom $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Last but not least, we have the 29-inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase, which is available in pink, gray, black, and beige. I mean, come on now—just look at it. This suitcase is practically screaming at me that it’s time to book a little getaway in Paris (or a local town, I suppose. I’ll just order a croissant and pretend).

Rolling Carry-On Spinner Suitcase This carry-on suitcase is incredibly travel-ready, with a super sleek and durable design, TSA-approved locks, and 360-degree wheels to keep you hustling and bustling. If you’re looking for something that can securely fit a lot of stuff, and safely get you from point A to B while still looking chic, then this is the bag of my–I mean, your–dreams and needs. Linked below is the 21-inch carry-on, but it also comes in larger sizes too. Buy At Nordstrom $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The celebrity-owned brand also has a slew of other luxe-for-less bags, including work totes, cosmetic cases, and even a line of pet carriers. Frankly, you really can’t go wrong with anything from Béis.

