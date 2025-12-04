Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You’ll never have to worry about a cold burrito again thanks to Chipotle and Béis’ “The To Go Collection,” which officially drops on Dec. 8. The beloved travel brand has collaborated with the Mexican fast-casual chain for an 11-piece capsule collection that’s both stylish and functional.

The buzziest item in the drop is The Burrito Holder Sling, perfectly sized for your Chipotle burrito and insulated to keep it warm. There’s also space for napkins and extra sauce for added convenience.

The majority of the collection is silver, a nod to Chipotle’s simple yet iconic foil packaging—a reference also made by the ultra-rare Chipotle x Nike Air Force 1. In true Béis fashion, the line includes the classic Carry-On and Large rollers, with the option to add an additional beige Chipotle-branded Luggage Cover, inspired by the shade of the chain’s brown paper takeout bags. The Burrito Duffle, complete with a trolley pass-through, slips right on the back.

The Kraft Brown To Go Bag, which is designed to fit a Chipotle bowl, and the Chipotle Napkin Sling with an exterior napkin pocket are great gift options for the avid traveler or work commuter. After all, 79 percent of Gen Z travelers say they “find comfort” with restaurant menu items they know and love, with restaurants like Chipotle being go-tos.

“We’re longtime Chipotle fans here at Béis and were excited to approach clever design in a new, fresh way through this collaboration,” said Béis CEO Adeela Hussain Johnson in a statement. “Our goal was simple: create elevated silhouettes inspired by real Chipotle takeout habits that become an authentic part of superfans’ rotation. We’ve taken the function and the art of carrying your essentials to the next level.”

The restaurant’s beloved guacamole—which costs extra with any order—takes center stage in the Béis collection with The Guac Cup Charm. The round-shaped red and white zip-up is a play on the paper red cup that the Mexican grill uses for actual dip, and playfully reads “So Extra!” inside above a mirror ideal for makeup touch-ups.

