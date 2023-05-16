Belarus Bans Top Officials From Leaving the Country
TRAPPED
Belarus made public a new law on Tuesday banning top officials from traveling abroad. The stringent rules also apply to law enforcement officers immediately, while citizens facing “political charges” will reportedly also be subject to the restriction. It’s not exactly clear who will fall into the category. The new rules come as speculation has swirled around the health of President Alexander Lukashenko, who vanished from the public eye for almost a week. On Monday, a Belarusian state broadcaster released a photograph of Lukashenko with a bandaged hand in an apparent attempt to quell the rumors. The ban also comes after reports emerged that Belarus’ ally Russia introduced an unofficial prohibition on its own high-ranking officials from resigning from their roles during the war in Ukraine.