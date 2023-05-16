CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Belarus Bans Top Officials From Leaving the Country

    TRAPPED

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023.

    Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik via Reuters

    Belarus made public a new law on Tuesday banning top officials from traveling abroad. The stringent rules also apply to law enforcement officers immediately, while citizens facing “political charges” will reportedly also be subject to the restriction. It’s not exactly clear who will fall into the category. The new rules come as speculation has swirled around the health of President Alexander Lukashenko, who vanished from the public eye for almost a week. On Monday, a Belarusian state broadcaster released a photograph of Lukashenko with a bandaged hand in an apparent attempt to quell the rumors. The ban also comes after reports emerged that Belarus’ ally Russia introduced an unofficial prohibition on its own high-ranking officials from resigning from their roles during the war in Ukraine.

    Read it at RadioFreeEurope