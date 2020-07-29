Belarus Catches Dozens of Russian Mercenaries Who Came to Disrupt Election, Says State Media
HIRED GUNS
Belarus has captured and detained more than 30 Russian mercenaries who entered the country to cause disruption, just days away from a presidential election, according to its state media. Citing the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta, the Moscow Times reports that 33 mercenaries from a private Russian military contractor known as the Wagner Group have been captured near the capital city of Minsk. “Information was received about the arrival of more than 200 militants in Belarusian territory to destabilize the situation during the election campaign,” Belta reportedly wrote. It added that the men acted in a way that was “uncharacteristic for Russian tourists” and their “uniform military-style clothing” aroused suspicions. The country is experiencing mass unrest ahead of its Aug. 9 presidential election, with protesters taking to the streets after President Alexander Lukashenko jailed his most dangerous main rivals.