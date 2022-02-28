Belarus Issues Dire World War III Warning as It Gets Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine
OUT OF CONTROL
The Putin-backed president of Belarus has warned that World War III could be about to begin as he reportedly prepares his troops to assist with Russia’s mass-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post reported Sunday that the U.S. expects Belarus to send soldiers into Ukraine as early as Monday, with an unnamed Biden administration official commenting: “It’s very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin.” If Belarus was to join the invasion, it could endanger talks between Ukraine and Russia which are set to be held at the Ukrainian border with Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned that the crisis in Ukraine could spark a global conflict, writing in a statement: “Russia is being pushed towards a third world war. We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything.”