CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Says He’s Not ‘Immersed’ in Ukraine War
WHAT WAR?
Read it at Associated Press
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said his country does not “accept any war” and insisted that they had done everything to avoid the war going on in Ukraine. The autocratic leader told the Associated Press that his personal intervention has been crucial, but that he was “not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan.” He went on to insist that he has been a key peace maker. “Thanks to yours truly, me that is, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have begun,” he said. He also said Belarus, which allowed Russia to enter Ukraine from its territory, stands for peace and that Ukraine was instead “provoking” Russia.