Belarus President, Who Said Vodka Would Cure the Coronavirus, Says He Tested Positive and Recovered

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said that the coronavirus was nothing more than “psychosis” and that vodka would cure it, announced Tuesday that he had contracted and recovered from COVID-19 without suffering symptoms. He has refused to impose a lockdown on his country, breaking with many other European nations that have implemented them, and has promoted unproven home remedies. “The most surprising thing is that today you are seeing a person who managed to power through coronavirus standing on his feet,” Lukashenko told state-run media agency Belta. “Doctors made this conclusion yesterday—it was asymptomatic.” Lukashenko previously called the virus as nothing more than mass “psychosis” and said that a trip to a sauna or a drink of vodka would “poison the virus.”