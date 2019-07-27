CHEAT SHEET
Belarus Woman Dies Trying to Reach ‘Into the Wild’ Bus in Alaska
A newlywed woman from Belarus died while trying to reach the bus made famous by book and film Into the Wild. Veramika Maikamava, 24, was swept away by a river on the hike leading to it. Maikamava was attempting to cross the Teklanika River along the Stampede Trail near Healy, Alaska, when the woman was swept under water, Alaskan state troopers said. Her newlywed husband, Piotr Markielau, 24, said that he pulled Maikamava from the river further downstream but that she had died by then, according to CBS News. The bus has caused multiple rescues since the release of Jon Krakauer's book published in 1996, and then by Sean Penn’s 2007 film. The book and film chronicled hiker Christopher McCandless’ life in the Alaska wilderness with little food and equipment. McCandless spent the summer of 1992 in the bus, and was found dead nearly four months later.