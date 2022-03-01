Belarusian President Blatantly Rolls Out Invasion Map on TV
CAT’S OUT OF THE BAG
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addressed his security council Tuesday with a map explicitly showing troop movements through Ukraine, just hours after the Ukrainian parliament confirmed the presence of Belarusian troops in Ukraine. The leader’s map split Ukraine into four parts of its operational command and showed movements into Moldova for the first time, sending one of the strongest signals yet that Belarus plans to come to Russia’s aid despite Lukashenko’s previous denials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of Russian attacks in its two biggest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, on Tuesday after satellite images showed a 40-mile-long Russian convoy approaching the Ukraine capital. “They want to break our nationhood, that’s why the capital is constantly under threat,” Zelensky said.